TUSCOLA — Sharon M. Wilson, 79, of Tuscola passed away Monday afternoon (Sept. 13, 2021) at home.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, at Tuscola Township Cemetery, with the Rev. Joe Carter officiating. No visitation will be held.
Sharon was born on May 11, 1942, in Greenup, the daughter of Kenneth and Lucy Bell Phillips Millage. She married her loving husband, Robert D. “Boz” Wilson, on May 7, 1959, in Charleston. Together they recently celebrated their 62nd wedding anniversary.
Also surviving are her grandchildren, Brent (Tiffany) Wilson of Tuscola, Kelsey (Dylan) Philpott of Trilla and Caleb (Kayla) Wilson of Tuscola; great-grandchildren, Korbin, Knox, Kash, Jayden and Vayda; sisters, Carolyn Childress and Anita Jones; and brother, Bob Millage.
Sharon was preceded in death by her son, Robert “Scooter” Wilson Jr.; daughter, Regina K. “Gina” Wilson; father, Kenneth Millage; mother, Lucy Bell Schrader; brother, Roger Millage; and sister, Pamela Huckstep.
She was a member of the Tuscola Church of the Nazarene and Tuscola Moose Lodge. Sharon formerly worked as a beauty operator in her home for many years. She also enjoyed working at the Zale’s jewelry store in Tuscola for several years.
Sharon enjoyed scrapbooking and making crafts. She loved her husband very much and spending time with her kids, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Tuscola Church of the Nazarene.