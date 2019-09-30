THOMASBORO — Sharon Michele Messel, 71, of Thomasboro passed away Friday (Sept. 27, 2019).
Services for Sharon will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Lux Memorial Chapel, 1551 E. Grove Ave., Rantoul. Visitation will be held Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m. also at Lux Memorial Chapel.
Sharon was born Aug. 9, 1948, in Rochelle, a daughter of Frank Kalk and Edith Sudbury.
Sharon has two children, Darla Rosenberger and Anthony Messel; she is also survived by her brothers, Muriel Roos, Robert (Sue) Sudbury and Kevin (Betty) Sudbury; a sister, Judy (Ken) Decker; three grandchildren, Tim (Megan Golbach) Moses, Nicki (Jimmy Saathoff) Moses and Austin Rosenberger; a great-grandson, Ryder Saathoff; and several nieces, nephews and sons of her heart, Eddy, Woody and Tony.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Melba Middleton and Mary Jane Manns; and one brother, Bill Sudbury.
Sharon attended Rochelle High School and was employed at Mediacom for 38 years, also at the Central Tavern in Thomasboro. Sharon always loved time with her family and grandchildren. Sharon will be missed by many friends whom she cared deeply about.