GIBSON CITY — Sharon Miller, 73, of Gibson City, formerly of the Piper City area, peacefully passed away Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
A celebration of life is being planned for a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the ASPCA or St. Jude.
Sharon was born Jan. 29, 1948, in Tompkinsville, Ky., a daughter of Alvin Leon and Creola Bessie (Reecer) Curtis. She married Allen R. “Creek” Miller on Feb. 1, 1964, in Paxton soon after her 16th birthday. He passed away Sept. 8, 2021. As in life, they couldn’t live without each other, and they are together again. They would have celebrated 58 years of marriage on Feb. 1.
She is survived by her loving children, Rich (Melinda) Miller of Chesapeake, Va., and Lora (Ryan) Royal of Gibson City; four grandchildren, Emily Miller, Anna Miller, Cale Royal and Jace Royal; her mother, Bessie Rockwell of Dwight; and a brother, Jerry (Carolyn) Curtis of Dwight.
She was preceded in death by her father, three brothers and two sisters.
In Sharon's younger years, she loved music and dancing. She and her brother, Jerry, enjoyed dance competitions together. For Christmas, each child got one gift. Jerry and Sharon chose to combine their gifts one year and get a record player to practice their dancing.
Sharon served on the Piper City town board for many years. She held the first town car show, which ended as a huge success. Sharon had a heart of gold and loved to secretly gift less-fortunate kids. She was a Brownie and Girl Scout troop leader and enjoyed camping, fishing, visiting wineries and watching the Chicago Bears. Her greatest joy was her grandchildren and following their activities. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.