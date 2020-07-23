MAHOMET — Sharon Chafin Palumbo, 51, departed this earth into the hands of our Heavenly Father and his beloved son, Jesus Christ, on Tuesday (July 21, 2020).
She is survived by the love of her life, Michael "Mike" A. Palumbo Sr., and their son, Michael "Mikey" A. Palumbo Jr. Also surviving are her parents, Freddie and Wanda Chafin, a sister, Viola, and a brother, Michael, all residing in Illinois; along with her sweet Chihuahuas, Sammy and Frankie.
Sharon was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Mahomet Ward and the Mahomet Christian Church. She never met a flower, shrub, tree or vegetable plant she didn't love. She shared her knowledge of gardening with anyone who needed help, teaching many classes to plant and preserve heirloom seeds in the community.
If she was not reading seed and gardening books, she was watching British gardening shows. As a lifelong learner, she taught herself how to build a greenhouse and cold boxes for her plants.
Sharon was an excellent cook; her husband said he was hooked when she made him a French chicken dinner on their first date. She was frugal and could take a nickel, making a dollar out of it when she shopped, then prepare gourmet meals; to say she was amazing and resourceful is an understatement.
She shared her talents working at the Hobby Lobby framing shop. Her repeat customers loved her eye for color and creativity, and she loved making beautiful pieces that would become family treasures. Crocheting was another skill she mastered, again sharing her love and knowledge with friends.
She and Mike were involved in the United States Naval Sea Cadet Corps, Spc. Justin O Penrod Division. Together they have shaped and provided a platform for youth to grow and become responsible adults. Again, Sharon left a positive mark with her involvement in this honored program.
Sharon was selfless, caring, forgiving, humble, talented and loving. She left this world a better place, and those fortunate to know her are richer by the association.
Funeral service will be held at the Mahomet Christian Church, 908 N. Lake of the Woods Road, on Saturday at 1 p.m. Interment will immediately follow at Riverside Cemetery, Mahomet.
