ATWOOD — Sharon J. Parsano, 77, of Atwood passed away at 4:35 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at her residence.
Celebration of life services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at the United Church of Atwood, Atwood, with the Rev. Mike Drake officiating. Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, Atwood, is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Sharon was born on Jan. 25, 1943, in Shelbyville, the daughter of John N. and Lela Fern Fitzgerald Terril. She married Gerald Wayne Parsano on Feb. 10, 1972, in Atwood. He survives.
Also surviving are her sons, Michael Terril of Monticello, Mark (Cindy) Parsano of Oneida, Tenn., and Larry (Jennifer) Parsano of Decatur; daughter, Janice Rice of Atwood; brothers, Johnny (Kathy) Terril and Dennis (Linda) Terril, both of Atwood; nine grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a granddaughter.
Sharon retired from General Cable in Monticello, where she worked as the purchasing buyer for 25 years. She was a member of the United Church of Atwood and former member of the Eastern Star and enjoyed reading.
Memorials are suggested to United Church of Atwood, P.O. Box 379, Atwood, IL 61913.
