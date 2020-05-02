HUGO — Sharon A. Prosser, 81, of Hugo passed away at 8:38 a.m. Thursday (April 30, 2020) at her residence.
Private services will be held at the Edwards Funeral Home in Arcola. Burial will be in the Hugo Cemetery.
Sharon was born on Feb. 13, 1939, in Urbana. She was a daughter of Frank and Bessie (Shields) Jones. She married Robert Earl Hatfield in November 1959; she later married Glenn L. Prosser on Nov. 25, 1972, in Urbana. He passed away on Aug. 7, 1990.
She is survived by three daughters, Kelly Sykes and her husband Tim of Wichita, Kan., Bobbie Jo Hatfield of Hugo and Glenna Taylor and her husband Bart of Oakland; two grandchildren, Barbie Sykes and Timothy Sykes, both of Wichita, Kan.; one great-grandson, Timmy Sykes of Wichita, Kan.; and one sister, Kay Reaume-Johnson of Urbana.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband and one sister, Dorla Stork.
Sharon graduated from Urbana High School in 1957. She moved in 1973 to Hugo, where she was currently living. She worked at Busey Bank in Urbana and retired from the Arcola First National Bank.
Sharon enjoyed drawing with colored pencil, gardening and traveling. Dessert was her favorite part of every meal with ice cream at the top of the list. Sharon was a big Illini fan and loved the Chief.
Sharon was very nice to everyone and always had a smile. Her family was her prized possession to whom she was very devoted.
Memorials may be made to OSF Hospice.