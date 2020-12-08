GIBSON CITY — Sharon K. Raum passed peacefully in her home on Thursday (Dec. 3, 2020) after a battle with cancer.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth D. Raum, in August.
Sharon was the mother of Greg (Charlene) Mears, Shari (Robert) Stelling, Diana (Edward) Black, Ed (Kristy) Mears and Bill (Maureen) Mears; proud grandma of Gabrielle (Dan) Merrick, Rob Mears, Taylor Mears, Eric Mears, Katie Stelling, Zach Mears and Alex Mears; great-grandma of Connor Merrick; and sister of Anne M. Taylor (Wayne Brown).
She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Wilma Taylor.
She is further survived by her aunt Iris Elliott, Frank Taylor, nieces, nephews, many cousins and friends.
She worked at Farm & Fleet of Rockford; as administrative secretary at Family Service of Champaign County; Regional Planning Commission of Champaign County; and Farm & Fleet of Urbana. She started working in the eighth grade in her father's grocery store in Potomac, liked retail and had a genuine love of customer service. Her interests were music, Marching Illini, travel, women's sports, musical theater, nature, Christian & Self-Help studies, Constitutional History, but most of all her family.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Carle Hospice at carle.org/give.
Private services will be held at a later date. Lamb Young Funeral Home is assisting the family.