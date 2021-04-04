CHAMPAIGN — The loving family and friends of Sharon Schaell Wileman grieve her recent passing in Medford, Ore., where she had retired.
Born on Dec. 23, 1944, Hannibal, Mo., she was raised and graduated from grade school in the small town of Barry in west central Illinois and later finished high school in Champaign.
Sharon is survived by three siblings, Barbara Schaell Bartlett of Pittsfield, Susan Schaell Handelman of Carmel, N.Y., and David M. Schaell of Nashville, Tenn., and countless other relatives and friends who miss her deeply.
Sharon was the daughter of Charles and Loretta Thurston Schaell, and she had two siblings who preceded her death, John Curtis “Jack” Schaell and Douglas “Jerry” Schaell.
Sharon studied nursing at the Mercy Hospital School of Nursing and the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. There she met and married Louis De Lonchaw. After her graduation, they moved to Southern California first and later to Santa Cruz and Redwood City, Calif. A few years later, Louis tragically lost his young life in a motorcycle accident.
In Santa Cruz, she pursued her distinguished nursing career at Dominican Santa Cruz Hospital. There she met Louis W. Wileman, M.D., to whom she was later married until his passing in April 2011. Sharon and Lou lived in Aptos, Calif., and Bodega Bay, Calif., and also maintained a vacation home in Bear Valley, Calif., until they retired to Medford in 2004.
Sharon and Lou enjoyed an active life together, traveling frequently throughout the entire world, and snow skiing in Bear Valley during the winters. While in Medford, Sharon maintained close contact with their many friends from Santa Cruz, Bodega Bay and Bear Valley while also traveling often to see members of the Schaell and Wileman families.
She was an energetic and outgoing woman who was engaged in public service and charitable activities throughout her entire adult life. Sharon enjoyed meeting new people and seemed capable of finding a mutually interesting topic of conversation with virtually anyone she met. She was friendly and caring to all with whom she crossed paths.
In light of the current COVID-19 pandemic, her family has decided to postpone her celebration of life until the many people who loved her will be capable of attending. When those arrangements are made, a further announcement will be made.