STRONG, Ark. — Sharon “Jane” Scott, 77, of Conway, Ark., formerly of Strong, Ark., passed away Tuesday (Aug. 11, 2020) in Conway.
Jane was born on Aug. 18, 1942, in Danville, to the late Wilma Lucille Wilson Brandon and Joseph Robert Brandon. Jane was of the Assemblies of God faith and was the former owner of Lipsey’s Sandwich Shop for many years. She later worked in the deli at Walmart, serving 10-plus years before her retirement. She enjoyed reading and being outdoors, whether she was fishing, hunting or gardening, she loved it all. In recent years, she enjoyed going dancing with her special friend, Jimmy Covington.
Jane was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert E. “Buddy” Scott Sr.; and a sister, Sally Heckler.
Survivors include one son, Robert E. Scott Jr. of Strong; one daughter, Rhonda Johnson and husband Tony of Conway; one granddaughter, Jessica Jones of Greenbrier, Ark.; two sisters, Jo Ann Wallace and husband Jerry of Homer; twin sister, Karen Jean Baer of Iuka; special cousin, Junior Cameron and wife Amy; special friend and companion, Jimmy Covington of Springhill, Ark.; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. followed by a graveside service at 10 on Friday, Aug. 14, at Bethel Methodist Cemetery, with Brother Terry Burke officiating. Burial will follow under the direction of Perry’s Funeral Chapels.
There will be a guest book available for signing between 1 and 4 p.m. Thursday at Perry’s Funeral Chapels. Online condolences can be made at perrysfuneralchapels.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Kindred Hospice of Conway.