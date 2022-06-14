Sharon 'Shari' Eyre Jun 14, 2022 12 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Listen to this article Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save PAXTON — Sharon "Shari" Eyre, 82, of Paxton died at 1 p.m. Saturday (June 11, 2022) at home.Burial will be in Glen Cemetery, Paxton. Baier Family Funeral Services, 406 E. Pells St., Paxton, is handling arrangements. Purchase a commemorative reprintof this obituary Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Videos