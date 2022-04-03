PAXTON — Sharon Kay Shilts, 75, of Paxton passed away peacefully Friday, April 1, 2022.
She was born June 23, 1946. Sharon was a wonderful daughter, sister, aunt, wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Her circle of friends was small, but those who knew her felt warm emotions and love for her.
Sharon’s greatest joy was her family. There is now an empty chair at the kitchen table, but her spirit, smile and laugh will continue to fill our little house with love and joy.
Goodbye, my sweet wife; I will continue to love you every day until we are together again. As a family, we will love you always — Reuben, Bobby, Dawn, Mike and Matt!
Until we are all together again, RIP, our sweet and loving Luna!
Baier Family Funeral Services, Paxton, is assisting the family with arrangements.