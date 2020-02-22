MACON — Sharon Kay Shipman, 78, of Macon passed away on Wednesday (Feb. 19, 2020).
Private family services will be held. Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Macon, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Sharon was born on April 23, 1941, in Danville, the daughter of George Harry and Thelma Esther (Miller) Shipman. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star 854 in Danville.
Sharon is survived by her brother, Merrell G. Shipman of St. Joseph; cousin, Sonna Ellis of Danville; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Harry G. Shipman; and sister, Karol J. Hearell.
