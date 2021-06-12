Sharon Short Jun 12, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Listen to this article Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save URBANA — Sharon Short, 77, of Gifford, formerly of Urbana, died at 6:03 a.m. Monday, May 17, 2021, at Country Health Care & Rehab, Gifford.Visitation will be from 11 to 2 p.m. today (Saturday) at Renner-Wikoff Chapel, 1900 S. Philo Road, Urbana. Purchase a commemorative reprintof this obituary Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Videos Buy Flowers