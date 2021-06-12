Listen to this article

URBANA — Sharon Short, 77, of Gifford, formerly of Urbana, died at 6:03 a.m. Monday, May 17, 2021, at Country Health Care & Rehab, Gifford.

Visitation will be from 11 to 2 p.m. today (Saturday) at Renner-Wikoff Chapel, 1900 S. Philo Road, Urbana.

