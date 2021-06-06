Urbana — Sharon R. Short, 77, of Urbana passed away at 6:03 a.m. Monday, May 17, 2021, at Country Healthcare in Gifford.
Sharon was born Jan. 5, 1944, in Urbana, the daughter of Claus and Lila (Woodruff) Theesfeld.
She is survived by two daughters, Andrea Dunn of Philo and Stephanie (Shawn) Taylor of Fishers, Ind.; two grandchildren, Chase Swank and Madison Taylor; a brother, Tim (Pan) Theesfeld; a niece; and a nephew.
She was preceded in death by her parents and an infant sister.
Sharon was a medical transcriptionist for Christie Clinic until her retirement in 2009.
She was a member of Grace United Methodist Church in Urbana, her high school’s Drum Majorette and a collector of Precious Moments.
She loved her family and her dog, Sheepy. She was an avid Cubs fan!
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 12, at Renner-Wikoff Chapel, 1900 Philo Road, Urbana. A private burial will take place in Lyman Township Cemetery in Roberts.
Condolences may be offered at renner-wikoffchapel.com.