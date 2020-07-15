Champaign, IL (61820)

Today

Thunderstorms, some strong during the evening will give way to cloudy skies after midnight. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. Low 69F. S winds shifting to W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms, some strong during the evening will give way to cloudy skies after midnight. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. Low 69F. S winds shifting to W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.