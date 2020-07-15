MAHOMET — Sharon Lee Reynolds-Rexroad-Alwart-Waldman-Smith, 74, passed away on Wednesday (July 15, 2020) in Mahomet. She was born on Oct. 25, 1945, in Chicago, to JoAnn Slade and Lee Reynolds.
Sharon is survived by her children, Jimmy Rexroad Jr., Gary Rexroad, Lee Rexroad and Chasity Waldman; sisters, Linda Tate and Leslie Hudson; nine grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Bobbi Burton.
Sharon worked for 40 years at Yellow Cab, but the last seven were a pain. “Happiness came from my kids. Joy came from my ex-husbands.”
At the request of Sharon, no service will be held. Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Champaign, 710 N. Neil St., Champaign, IL 61820. Please join Sharon’s family in sharing memories on her tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.