CHAMPAIGN — Sharon Shepard Snyder died Friday (Oct. 18, 2019).
She was born Oct. 14, 1944, in Washington, D.C., and was the first child of Shirley and Walter Shepard. She was preceded in death by her husband, David Snyder, whom she married in 1990.
She is survived by her brother, Brian (Diana) of Vandalia; and from a previous marriage, by her son, Jason (Cindy) Barham of Champaign, and their children, Benjamin and Ryan, and by her daughter, Elizabeth (Denorris) Davis of Champaign, and their children, Morgan and Ian. She is also survived by two stepsons and two stepgrandchildren.
Services are pending.
She was a graduate of Bradley Bourbonnais Community High School and did her undergraduate studies at Eastern Illinois University, where she was a member of Alpha Gamma Delta social sorority. Sharon earned a master's degree in education from the University of Illinois in 1989.
Her life's passion was teaching children. She taught many different grades but retired from teaching first grade at Yankee Ridge Elementary School in Urbana in 1999.
Sharon was an avid Illini fan and a member of both the Quarterback and Rebounders clubs. She enjoyed fishing, bridge, reading and attending movies. After her retirement, she and her husband traveled the United States and spent their summers in their retirement home they built in 1998 in northern Wisconsin on Lake Shishebogama. It was her favorite place on earth.
Memorials may be made to the donor's favorite charity or to the Snyder Award Fund at the Salt Fork Community School in Sidell. Condolences may be left at morganmemorialhome.com.