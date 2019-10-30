CHAMPAIGN — Sharon June (Irish) Walter, 80, of Springfield, Mo., passed away at 1:15 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, in the comfort of her home following a diagnosis of lung cancer.
Sharon was born Nov. 15, 1938, in Champaign, to Arnold and Grayce (Mangner) Irish. She is survived by her son, Curtis John (CJ) Walter of Bellevue, Neb.; her daughter, Carron Joyce (CJ) King of Springfield, Mo.; three grandchildren, Regan M. King and his wife Cindy of Columbia, Mo., and Grayce J. King and Chloe A. Cline, both of Springfield, Mo.; and her dearest friend, Sandra Kortkamp of Rockford. Sharon was preceded in death by her parents and her older brother, Arnold.
A homemaker for many years, Sharon was later employed by Missouri State University from 1987 until her retirement in 2010. Sharon enjoyed doting on her grandchildren, baking for friends and yard-saling. She will be remembered as a devoted mother, grandmother and a caring friend to many, who hopefully will remember all the shared laughter.
Memorial funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, in Barnes Family Funeral Home in Ozark, Mo. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Saturday until service time in the funeral home. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Barnes Family Funeral Home, Ozark. Condolences may be offered online at www.barnesfamilyfunerals.com.