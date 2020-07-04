MONTICELLO — Sharon Rae (Gale) Weddle, 72, of Monticello passed away Wednesday (July 1, 2020) at home.
Sharon was born July 30, 1947, in Maryland, the daughter of Kenneth Edwin Gale and Maxine Sarver. She married Frank Edward Weddle on Aug. 12, 1967, in Monticello.
Sharon is survived by her daughter, Christina Lynn Lapping of Cary, N.C.; sons, Frank Edward Weddle Jr. (Susie) of Danville and Heath Edwin Weddle (Jennifer) and Matthew Gale Weddle, both of Denver; Debbie Shiffer, her beloved cousin; and nine grandchildren. She is also survived by her sisters and brothers-in-law.
She was preceded in death by her husband, parents and brother.
Sharon was an avid sports fan, especially Cardinals baseball, Illini basketball and Minnesota Vikings.
She passed this love of sports to her children. Sharon loved to sew, cross-stitch and she was an amazing cook. She loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and family. She loved puzzles, shopping and traveling to visit family.
Graveside services will be at 10 a.m. Monday, July 6, 2020, at Monticello Township Cemetery. Condolences maybe sent to the family at mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.