CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand — Sharon Kay (Riddell) Whitmarsh, born in Villa Grove on Dec. 21, 1937, passed away peacefully in Christchurch, New Zealand (her home since 1972), on Dec. 16, 2021.
She lived a full life with a loving family.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Lt. John Charles Dibble, father of Candice Lynn O’Connor (Simon O’Connor) of Grand Lake, Colo., and Elizabeth Kay Sands of Costa Mesa, Calif. Also, Terry J. Sands, father of Tracette J. Sands-Owers (Grant Owers) of Christchurch and Patrick Matthew Sands of Pahoa, Hawaii. And James Jarvis Whitmarsh, father of James William Whitmarsh (Victoria Whitmarsh) of Picton, New Zealand, and Gillian Blakely of Wellington, New Zealand. She was also preceded in death by her father, Clarence Riddell; mother, Florence Riddell; brother, James Riddell; and nephew, Ryan Riddell.
Many grandchildren have been saddened by her passing, Nicholas O’Connor, Erin O’Connor, Lucas Mendez, Abigail Tyree (Cooper Tyree), Paris Bronte (Samuel Buxton), McLeod Owers, Nathalie Blakely (Tanuj Parakh), Thomas Blakely and Joel Blakely-Clark. Also, great-grandchildren Hebe Buxton and Jude Buxton.
A funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 26, at Joines Funeral Home, Villa Grove, with burial in Villa Grove Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.