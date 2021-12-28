CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand — Sharon Kay (Riddell) Whitmarsh, born in Villa Grove on Dec. 21, 1937, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, in Christchurch, New Zealand (her home since 1972). She lived a full life with a loving family.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Lt. John Charles Dibble, father of Candice Lynn O’Connor (Simon O’Connor) of Grand Lake, Colo., and Elizabeth Kay Sands of Costa Mesa, Calif.; also Terry J. Sands, father of Tracette J. Sands-Owers (Grant Owers), Christchurch, New Zealand, and Patrick Matthew Sands, Pahoa, Hawaii; and James Jarvis Whitmarsh, father of James William Whitmarsh (Victoria Whitmarsh), Picton, New Zealand, and Gillian Blakely, Wellington, New Zealand.
Many grandchildren have been saddened by her passing: Nicholas O’Connor, Erin O’Connor, Lucas Mendez, Abigail Tyree (Cooper Tyree), Paris Bronte (Samuel Buxton), McLeod Owers, Nathalie Blakely (Tanuj Parakh), Thomas Blakely and Joel Blakely-Clark; and great-grandchildren, Hebe Buxton and Jude Buxton.
A time will be announced for funeral services at Joines Funeral Home, 1375 Illinois 130, Villa Grove.