ST. CLOUD, Fla. — Sharon Kay Willfong, 79, of St. Cloud, Fla., formerly of Ogden and Sadorus, passed away Saturday, July 3, 2021, at home surrounded by her family.
She was born April 19, 1942, to John and Gladys (Turner) Dyar in Danville. Sharon worked for the University of Illinois Airport and Toys R Us and had owned her own ceramic shop for many years.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, John Dyar, and daughter-in-law, Stacy Whitlock.
Sharon is survived by three daughters, Debra L. (Duane) Eckerty of Madison, Wis., Brenda K. (Patrick) Charters of Monticello and Melissa A. Willfong of St. Cloud, Fla.; three sons, Randy W. (Ginny) Whitlock and Scott A. (Stacy) Whitlock, both of St. Joseph, and Robert D (Melissa L) Willfong Jr. of St. Cloud, Fla.; 17 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren and another on the way; a sister, Linda (Richard) Stanton of Danville; and a brother, Gary Dyar (Debora) of Belmont, Mich.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 17, at Pleasant Ridge Cemetery, Newman.
