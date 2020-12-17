URBANA — Shaun Vincent Oakes Long, 30, of Urbana passed away Saturday morning (Dec. 12, 2020).
Shaun was born in Champaign on Tuesday, Oct. 2, 1990, to parents Hurchel and Debbie (Oakes) Long.
Predeceasing him were his grandparents, Sarge and Betty Oakes; uncle, Greg Novak; and aunt, Nancy Oakes.
Shaun is survived by his girlfriend, “Weta” (Reisa) Martinez; son, “Bookey” (Royce); parents; sisters, “Muray” (Mary) Long, “Goober Biscuits” (Julianne) Long (Shannon) and Tonya Buckley (John); aunt, “Donnie” (Donna Oakes-Novak); uncle, “Butch” (Dan) Oakes; and godsons, “Jimmy” (Camren) Long and “Johnny” (Dylan) Long, to whom he was a father figure. Shaun had many cousins, nieces and nephews. He was especially close to one cousin, Liz Vavrik (Bill), and her family.
Shaun marched to the beat of his own drum. He was a gentle, kind person, loving and understanding, although he had many struggles in his young life. Shaun was a late bloomer in many ways, but he knew what he wanted but not always where he was going. He will be missed more than words can say. Shaun always said "love you, later," and we would reply "love you, now." “No fingerprints, no evidence!”
Services for Shaun will be on Saturday, Dec. 19, at Renner-Wikoff Funeral Home. Visitation will be for one hour starting at 10 a.m. Graveside services will take place at Woodlawn Cemetery immediately following the visitation. A celebration of Shaun’s life will be held at a later date. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, please remember to wear a mask. Only 10 people will be allowed in the building at a time.