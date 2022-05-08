PENFIELD — Shawn Christopher Cole, 50, of Penfield left this world Friday, April 29, 2022, in Philo.
He was born April 20, 1972, in Champaign, son of Kathy Marie Peters.
He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Donna Cole of Penfield; son Shawn Jr. Cole and his wife, Rebecca Cole, both of Rantoul; son, Seth Cole of Penfield; daughter Denna Cole of Champaign; son Shane Cole and his wife, Mikayla Cole of Penfield; son Shannon Cole and his wife, Suzzy Cole of Penfield; daughter Shawna Cole of Penfield; son Trip Cole of Penfield; son Tray Cole of Penfield; daughter Kaylynn Cole of Penfield; and two grandchildren, grandson Michael Webber of Rantoul and granddaughter Maliea Cole of Penfield.
He was a welder at Shades Solutions in Tolono.
Shawn owned his home and two vehicles.
He was known for his vigorous smile, and he brought life into a room when it was full of frowns.
We will always remember the zen and peace that came with him wherever he went.
Private services will be held at Lux Memorial Chapel, Rantoul.