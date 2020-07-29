CHAMPAIGN — Shawn Renee Finfrock, 49, of Champaign passed away on Monday (July 27, 2020) unexpectedly at her home.
A visitation celebration will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at Johnson Funeral Home, 1110 N. Fourth St., Effingham, IL 62401. Burial will be in Arborcrest Memorial Park in Effingham at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to your local humane society. Online condolences may be shared at www.johnsonandsonsfh.com.
Shawn was born on April 26, 1971, in Bloomington, the daughter of Carl Edward and Cheryl Claudette (Tyner) Finfrock. Her mother preceded her in death on June 29, 2013.
Shawn graduated from Champaign Centennial High School and attended the University of Illinois. She worked at Cozad Financial Group as a systems controller. Shawn’s hobbies included cut-glass murals, gourmet cooking, needlepoint, and the love of animals. She had two cats and a cockatiel parrot.
Shawn is survived by her father, Carl Finfrock of Altamont; and close relatives: aunt, Rita Moore of Cowden, aunt and uncle, Sheila and Revis Shelton of Effingham, cousins, Kim Leann Fritz of Texas, David Shelton of Texas, Dennis Finfrock of Mason, Denise Connelly of Watson, Bob Finfrock of Alabama, Tim Finfrock of Effingham, Debbie McDowell of Missouri, Cheri Burns of Altamont, Angela Moore of Mattoon, Alan Moore of Strasburg, Carla Williamson of Kansas and Justin Finfrock of Effingham.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Cheryl; grandparents, Claude and Ruby Tyner and Clarence and Mildred Finfrock; uncles, Paul Finfrock and Ronald Finfrock; and cousins, Curtis Finfrock and Janis Williams.
Shawn donated many hours to special causes to include Goodwill and homeless people, but she was most proud of teaching foreign students and the families how to speak English and what the slang words really mean.