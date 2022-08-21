CHAMPAIGN — Shawn Royer, 64, of Champaign, died at 1:45 p.m. Friday (Aug. 12, 2022) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Private services will be held. Owens Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Shawn Lee Royer was born on Dec. 6, 1957, in Champaign, a son of Jon Royer and Mary (Sowers) Royer.
He is survived by his father, Jon of Champaign; 1 sister, Julie (Bob) Wilson of Percy; 1 son, Dylan (Ana) Royer of Champaign; 1 daughter, Jenna (Nik) Royer of Champaign; and his life partner, Karen Christie.
He was preceded in death by his mother.
For the last year, Shawn has worked as a project manager for DHM. His career also included working at VP Nogle and Black, Mechanical Engineering Concepts and Solutions, EL Pruitt, Reliable and Allied Mechanical.
He was a 1976 graduate of Champaign Central High School. He then went on to the U of I, where he majored in accounting, earning his bachelor's degree in 1982. Shawn was also a member of Beta Theta Pi fraternity.
Everyone who knew Shawn respected his work ethic and his adoration for his children. He was an avid Cardinals baseball fan. He never missed a Sunday crossword puzzle and he loved to read.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or to the "Shawn Royer Memorial Fund'" at Bank Champaign.
The Royer family would like to thank Gift of Hope for the care and kindness that was shown to them.
