FITHIAN — It is with great sadness that we report the death of Shawna Sue Johnson, beloved daughter, sister, mother and grandmother.
She was born at 8:20 a.m. Oct. 7, 1965, at Burnham City Hospital, to Jimmy H. Clark Sr. and Barbara Sue (Beck) Markland. She was a Thursday’s child. She left us at 12:10 a.m. Tuesday (June 1, 2021) at home in Fithian.
Being exposed through her mother, Shawna developed an interest in antiques from an early age. Over the years, she honed that interest. It became a lifelong profession. Old jewelry and all types of art glass became her specialties. Her personal favorite being paper weights. She could tell you if a paper weight was 200 years old or a new piece. She would know the method used to make, the maker and value. With newer pieces, most times she would know the artist. She never tired of looking for treasures. She always did her looking believing that an amazing rare piece was just around the corner waiting for her.
Shawna was predeceased by both maternal and paternal grandparents; a first precious grandchild, Bailey Grace Chidlaw; bonus father, Jeffrey T. Markland, whom she dearly loved; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins, all of whom she grew up with and was close to. She never stopped missing them.
Left to mourn her passing are her children Stefanie Jade Johnson (DJ), grandsons Kelso and baby Kameron, who will never get to know his grandmother. Son Theadore Johnson (Tiffany), James Chidlaw (Elizabeth), grandchildren Zoe (twin to Bailey) to whom Grandma was her “Banana.” Nora and baby Hunter. Her husband of 25 years, Steve Johnson, mother Shirley, sisters Sherri (Mark) Reifsteck, daughters Jill, Beth and Kate. Kristi (Doug) Daily, sons Grant and Ben. Brothers Stan, Brad (Julie), children Kyle and Taylor. She loved being called Aunt Shawna. Her father and bonus mother Lena. Brother Jimmy Clark, whom she adored from the time she was a toddler, and his wife, Cheri, to whom she became close and considered a sister. Her mother, bonus sister Jean Tater, bonus brothers Tom and Jeff Markland. She had always wanted more brothers and sisters and finally got them.
A memorial service will be at 3 p.m. Friday at Freese Funeral Home, 302 E. Grand Ave., St. Joseph, with a visitation from 1 to 3 p.m. The Rev. Adam Harman of Central Christian Church, Danville, will officiate. Online condolences may be made at freesefh.com.