URBANA — Shawntez Lajuane Young was born to Melvin and Rose Young on June 12, 1973, in Urbana. He transitioned on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at the age of 46, in Champaign.
He is survived by his parents, Melvin and Rose Young; children, Stephen Dawine Green of Lincoln, Ill., Kierra Sheppard of Park Forest, Dontae Young-Sanchez of Champaign, Jalyssa Young and Juanye Young of Champaign; two sisters, Latesha Young of Indianapolis, Ind., and Demetra Young of Urbana; one brother, Demonte Young of Urbana; grandmother, Velma Owens; three nephews, Deonte, Ronald and Curtis; two nieces, Nevaeh and Nariah; a special friend, Jennifer VanMatre; and a host of cousins, aunts, uncles and friends, whom he loved dearly.
He was preceded in death by both grandfathers; one grandmother, Maggie (Mamo) Young; one cousin, Venita Hubbard; and two uncles, Clyde Smith Jr. and Bruce Owens.
In his early years, Shawntez attended Greater Holy Temple Church under the leadership of Elder Larry Simmons and First Lady Doretha Simmons. He graduated in 1993 from Urbana High School. He had various jobs throughout his life and volunteered his time and work to many places, such as local churches, including Stone Creek.
During his time of working at the university, he was well known and loved by many of the students there. He knew those students’ names and always wanted to be sure they didn’t leave without having had enough to eat.
Shawntez was very much a “people person.” He never had a problem getting family and friends together, and usually had them meet at his house. He always had a positive attitude and, when he talked with you, you always thought you were his best friend. He always was picking up and cleaning up no matter where he was.
He was always the “unofficial” supervisor for everybody. His parents nicknamed him “Mr. Fix-It”; his friends nicknamed him “Meatlover.” He also loved sports (especially Michigan), helping people and cooking.
Visitation is 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, at Leek & Sons Funeral Home, 1215 W. Bradley Ave., Urbana.
Celebration of life service is 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at Stone Creek Church, 2502 S. Race St., Urbana. Burial will commence at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 20, at Mount Hope Cemetery.
Donations can be given at the celebration of life service.