PAXTON — Sheila Lynn Burwash, 67, of Paxton passed away at 2:09 p.m. Friday (May 14, 2021) at OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center, Urbana.
A graveside service will be held at Glen Cemetery, Paxton, at a later date. Baier Family Funeral Services, Paxton, is handling arrangements.
Sheila was born Dec. 1, 1953, in Champaign, the daughter of Charles F. and Margaret E. DeWeese Rydell. She married Joel Burwash on Nov. 4, 1972, at First United Methodist Church in Paxton. He survives.
Along with her husband, Joel, she is survived by two brothers, Jerry (Pat) Rydell of Paxton and Allan (Janna) Rydell of Monroe, Ind.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Sheila graduated from Paxton High School in 1972. She was an Illinois certified vet tech. Sheila owned and operated Heiress Promotions for more than 30 years. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Paxton, a life member of the Horseman’s Council of Illinois and a member and past president of Illinois ARAB Inc. Sheila enjoyed showing Arab horses, was an avid handler and breeder and the best adopted pet mom ever. She was also a supporter and volunteer at the Salem Children’s Home in Flanagan for more than 30 years.
She was very active in the Illinois Arabian Riders and Breeders, Inc., serving as past president and holding other officer positions for more than 30 years. Her love for Arabian horses was unlimited, and her knowledge of the breed was quite impressive. Through the years with the association, she made countless great friends in the horse industry. Her phone contact list had 568 friends from Florida to Michigan and beyond. Her other skills included running farm equipment, hay management, horsemanship, computer skills and much more. The horse facility she created is one of the best, and she was very proud of it.
Sheila was always there for whoever needed her with a smile and sincere friendship.
Memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church, Paxton; St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital; or Westminster Presbyterian Church, Paxton. Please share your memories and condolences with the family at baierfuneralservices.com.