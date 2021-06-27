THOMASBORO — Sheila M. Curry, 74, of Thomasboro passed away Saturday, June 19, 2021, at her home.
Katy (Zindel) and Shorty Taylor of Moweaqua added another daughter to their family when they welcomed Sheila May to the world on June 5, 1947. She spent most of her childhood in the area with family and friends.
In 1965, Sheila graduated Rosiclare High School. And on July 17, 1965, she married her high school sweetheart, John "Mic" Curry. They moved to Thomasboro in the early 1970s.
As a modern woman of the 1970s, Sheila rocked it! She not only worked a full-time job that often took her away from home during emergencies, she maintained a household and raised three children -- all boys -- Jeff, Mike and Shane. No easy task for anyone, but she did it and she did it well.
Sheila enjoyed crafting and dabbled in furniture rehab, decoupage and counted cross stitch. She won several ribbons from the Champaign County Fair for her counted cross stitch and at least one of them was blue!
She was our Mom and she was awesome.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Judy; and grandson, Bobby.
Burial services will be held at a later date.