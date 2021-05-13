MANSFIELD — Sheila M. Roth, 83, of Mansfield passed away at 11:30 a.m. Sunday (May 9, 2021) at home.
Cremation rites will be accorded. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home, Mansfield, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Sheila was born July 25, 1937, in McLean County, a daughter of Thomas B. and Helen Schafer Davis. She married Billy G. Roth on Sept. 8, 1962, in Normal. He passed away Jan. 19, 1997.
She is survived by her son, Thomas (Sheila L.) Roth of Mansfield; three grandchildren, Lindy (Jared Budreau) Roth of Mahomet, Fletcher (Victoria Price) Roth of Mansfield and Trevor (Bailey Pankau) Roth of Mansfield; and two great-grandchildren, Malakai Roth and Madelyn Roth-Robertson.
She was preceded in death by her husband, parents and two sisters.
Sheila was a member of First Mansfield United Methodist Church and attended the Cowboy Church in Farmer City. She was also a member of the Mansfield Garden Club.
She enjoyed doing puzzles, arts and crafts and traveling with friends.
Sheila worked as a librarian at the Mansfield Public Library and was an election judge for several years.