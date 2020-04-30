PHILO — Sheila Welch Pelichoff passed away peacefully on Saturday (April 25, 2020) at Piatt County Nursing Home Rehab.
Sheila was born Feb. 3, 1935, in Champaign, to Wilson and Beryl Allen Mumm. She grew up in Sidney and graduated from Unity High School. She married Wayne Welch in 1952 and had two children. She later married Erv Pelichoff of St Joseph in 1988; he preceded her in death.
She worked for 21 years at the University of Illinois, retiring as a secretary/word processor. She continued her career at Capital Agriculture Property Services for three years.
Sheila enjoyed reading and was a lifelong Fighting Illini fan and a die-hard Cubs fan. She loved her cats and enjoyed spending time with family and her many friends.
She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Urbana, the Champaign County Humane Society, World Wildlife Fund, Humane Society and Carle Foundation Circle of Friends. Sheila was a longtime member of the GFWC Philo Women's Club, and served as an election judge for many years.
Sheila's parents and her brother, James Mumm, preceded her in death.
She is survived by her daughter, Deborah Prickett of New Mexico; her son, Allan Welch of Monticello; and her granddaughter, Allison Welch of Orlando, Fla.
In memory of Sheila, donations may be made to the Champaign County Humane Society (CUhumane.org).
Funeral arrangements are by Freese Funeral Home, Sidney. Burial is at Mount Hope Cemetery in Sidney. Memorial service is pending, due to COVID-19 outcome.