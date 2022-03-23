RANTOUL — Sheila Rose Roberts, who loved to be called “Nana” by her grandchildren, departed her family on Sunday, March 13, 2022, after a yearlong battle with cancer, surrounded by her family.
Sheila was born March 15, 1942, in Lethbridge, Alberta, Canada, to William “Jack” and Patricia Collett.
Sheila was a mother to Darren, Christine and David. She raised her children with love and devotion with her husband of 56 years, Roy C. Roberts.
As a nurse and librarian, Sheila was known for her peaceful nature, kind heart and optimistic outlook on life. Like a sunflower (her favorite flower), she radiated energy and happiness to those in her presence. Her hobbies included bird watching, gardening and quilting, and she was an avid Chicago Cubs fan. Sheila was always proud of her children and being Nana to her seven grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband, Roy; sons, Darren and David Roberts; daughter, Christine Creek; grandchildren, Allison, Natalie, Evan, Brian, Lillian, Ethan and Olivia; and two siblings, Ross and Don Collett.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Carle Hospice or the Audubon Society in Sheila’s name.