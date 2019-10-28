OGDEN — Sheila Wingo, 72, of Ogden passed away Saturday (Oct. 26, 2019) at Gardenview Nursing Home, Tilton.
Memorial services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at Edinburg United Methodist Church, Edinburg. The Rev. Caleb McGregor will officate. Freese Funeral Home, 302 E. Grand Ave., St. Joseph, is in charge of arrangements.
Sheila was born Aug. 24, 1947, in Springfield, the daughter of Lavern and Blanche Blair Lefever. She married Curtis W. Wingo Jr. on Sept. 3, 1965, in Edinburg. He preceded her in death Jan. 17, 2008.
She is survived by her children, Debbie Wingo of Ogden and Kevin (Uyen) Wingo of St. Joseph; two grandchildren, Deanna and Elizabeth Wingo; mother, Blanche Lefever of Edinburg; sister, Vicki (Joe) Yonker of Edinburg; and brother, Mike (Marsha) Blair of Normal.
She was preceded in death by her father.
Shiela was a member of the Methodist Church. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and family.