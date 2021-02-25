TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — Shelby Thomas White, 64, of Terre Haute, Ind., formerly of Danville, transitioned to his eternal home Saturday (Feb. 20, 2021).
Shelby was born on July 24, 1956, in Danville, to Beatrice Francis (Quarles) and John Thomas White.
He married Juanita (Seaton) White on March 23, 2008, in Terre Haute. She survives.
Surviving are his mother, Beatrice Buford of Danville; one son, Darvick (Stacey) White of Danville; and one daughter, Sherry White of Terre Haute.
Also surviving are LaToya Stewart, Vercey (Tawana) Hatcher, Diego Gray, Paerice (Jasmine) Ellington and DaNita Ellington; three brothers, Dwight A. Lucas of Danville, Keith (Jennifer) Lucas of Stafford, Texas, and Allen Buck of Indianapolis; one sister, Paulette White of Danville; 25 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and a host of nephews, nieces, family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Charles Quarles Sr. and Viola Clark; and two brothers, Charles Lamont Lucas and Victor White.
A public viewing will be held in Danville on Friday, Feb. 26, from 1 to 5 p.m. at Leek & Sons Funeral Home, 304 E. Williams St., Danville. Homegoing services will be held on Saturday, Feb. 27, at noon at Christ Way Church, Terre Haute. A viewing will begin at 11 a.m. until the time of the service. Eulogist will be Bishop Tommie Gregory, Times of Refreshing Ministries. Leek & Sons Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Due to CDC regulations, attendance restrictions will be enforced.