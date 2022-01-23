Champaign, IL (61820)

Today

Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Morning high of 33F with temps falling to near 20. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy skies with late-night snow showers. Low around 15F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 40%.