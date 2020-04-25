THOMASBORO — Shelli Ann Hansens left this earth to be with our Lord on Wednesday (April 22, 2020). She was born on June 29, 1969, to Richard K. and Judy A. (Smith) Hansens.
Shelli is survived by her three children, Justin, Tucker and Anna Culbertson of Fisher. Also surviving are her parents; and one brother, Jason (Nicci), nieces Katie and Grace and nephews Kaleb and Jacob Hansens, also of Champaign. She is also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins. She loves them all and is loved by them.
She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Oscar and Freda Hansens, and maternal grandparents, John and Anna Smith.
Private graveside services will be held at Willowbrook Cemetery. Memorials may be made to St. John Lutheran Church, 509 S. Mattis Ave., Champaign, IL 61821.
Morgan Memorial Home, Savoy, is assisting with arrangements.