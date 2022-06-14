CHAMPAIGN — Sheryl “Sheri” Louise Ratz, 70, of Champaign passed away Wednesday, June 1, 2022, after a long battle with metastatic breast cancer.
Sheri was born in Red Bud and was a 1970 graduate of Gibault High School in Waterloo. In 1974, Sheri earned a bachelor of science in physical education at McKendree College in Lebanon, Ill.
A few years after graduation, Sheri moved to Champaign and at the age of 35 became a carpenter's apprentice, and was awarded her Journeyman’s certificate in 1987. Sheri worked out of Carpenters Local 243 until 1999, when she was employed full time by University of Illinois Facilities & Services until her retirement in 2012.
Sheri was preceded in death by her parents, John and Louise (Wahlig) Ratz; a niece, Christine (the Maj) Ratz; and her best friend on four feet, "Molly."
Sheri is survived by her beloved partner of 36 years, Selah D. Peterson; two brothers, Richard (Jane Emanuel) Ratz of Omaha, Neb., and Robert (Lisa Wilkening) Ratz of O'Fallon; a sister, Janel Bassett of Belleville; five nephews, Alex (Kelly) Bassett, Andrew Bassett, Sam Bassett, John Ratz and Jared Ratz; a niece, Jessica Ratz; a great-niece, Amelia Bassett; and a great-nephew, Gerard Bassett.
Sheri will be sadly missed by family, friends and a special group known as the “Usual Suspects.”
Donations may be made to the American Cancer Society or Batten Disease Support and Research Association.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are being handled by Lux Memorial Chapel, 1551 E. Grove Ave., Rantoul.