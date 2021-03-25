CHAMPAIGN — Sherlandel LoraShae Nesbitt-Payne, 31, of Champaign passed away Tuesday, March 16, 2021.
She attended and graduated from Urbana High School and was loved and adored by many. She loved to sing, dance and was a trendsetter, as she loved fashion.
She was a mother of four beautiful children, Anilah, 14, Jaya, 14 (stepdaughter), Tenijah, 12, and Le’Ni, 2.
She leaves to mourn her lifelong partner, Takeyia B. Payne; parents, Lorrie A. Crosby (mother), Minister Michael L. Crosby (stepfather), Landel S. Nesbitt (father) and Monica Nesbitt (stepmother); brothers, Landel S. Nesbitt Jr. and Cameron S. Nesbitt; grandmother, Carolyn Nesbitt; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family and friends.
A celebration of life will commence at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 27, at First Christian Church, 3601 S. Staley Road, Champaign, IL 61822. A visitation will begin at 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will follow after at Grandview Memorial Garden, 4112 W. Bloomington Road, Champaign, IL 61822.
The family would like to express their sincere thanks for all the kind words of encouragement, prayers, cards and many donations. If desired, friends may send flowers to Leek and Sons Funeral Home, 1215 W. Bradley Ave., Urbana, IL 61801.