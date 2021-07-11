HAMMOND — Sherlyn Sue Fisher, 75, of Decatur, formerly of Hammond, passed away at 2:32 a.m. Saturday, June 26, 2021, at Hickory Point Christian Village, Forsyth.
Celebration of Life services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 15, 2021, at Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, 66 East U.S. 36, Atwood. Interment will be in Hammond Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Sherlyn was born May 23, 1946, in Waukegan, the daughter of James and Amy Phillips Sykes. She married her high school sweetheart, Albert C. “Butch” Fisher, on Nov. 24, 1968, at Hammond United Methodist Church. He preceded her in death on Oct.18, 2018.
Survivors include her son, Chuck (Shelly) Fisher of Bloomington; her daughter, Carmen (Mark) Hamilton of Murfreesboro, Tenn.; five grandchildren, Carly, Chase and Camry Fisher, and Andrew and Caitlyn Hamilton; her sister, Rhonda Burcham of Decatur; and two nephews, Shane (Alison) Mendenhall of Mt. Zion and Ryan (Amy) Burcham of Wentzville, Mo.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Darla Mendenhall.
Sherlyn studied at Patricia Stevens School. She worked for Tallman Pontiac-Cadillac for several years and retired from the Hickory Point Bank loan department.
She enjoyed volunteering with the Babes Program thru Dove Inc. Sherlyn loved being a farmer’s wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed watching St. Louis Cardinals baseball games.
Memorials are suggested to the Arthritis Foundation.
