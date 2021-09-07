ST. JOSEPH — Sherry L. Bivens, 74, of St. Joseph passed away at 2:13 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 802 E. Douglas Ave., St. Joseph. Pastor Andrew Jones will officiate. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 11:00 a.m. Freese Funeral Home, 302 E. Grand Ave. St. Joseph, is handling arrangements.
Sherry was born Nov. 14, 1946, in St. Louis, the daughter of George and Lorraine (Johanningmeyer) Spencer. She married Butch Bivens on Aug. 25, 1973, in St. Louis. He survives.
She is also survived by her daughters, Shelby (Mitch) Marsolf of Rockville, Ind., and Shauna Bivens of Pekin; and a granddaughter, Scout Marsolf.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Sherry was a retired teller at Busey Bank in Thomasboro.
She was a member of Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, St. Joseph, and was active in Bible Study and the Women's Group.
Sherry enjoyed her time with her granddaughter, Scout, and the granddogs. She taught her family to be kind and that "God has got this!"
Memorials may be made to Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, St. Joseph, or the St. Joseph Township-Swearingen Memorial Library, P.O. Box 259, St. Joseph, IL 61873.
