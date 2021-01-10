MAHOMET — Sherry Lou Howard Emerson, 70, of Mahomet went to live with her father on Jan. 7, 2021.
Sherry was born Oct. 18, 1950, in Decatur to Sherwood (Bud) and Wilma Chambers Howard. She grew up in Lovington. She married Randy Emerson in 1975 and again in 2012.
Sherry graduated from Lovington High School and Wabash Valley College School of Nursing and later continued her education at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. She was a 17-plus year Girl Scout of America.
She studied music and toured 10 different countries with the American Youth Band and Chorus. She was a nurse and worked at Wagner Castings and Planned Parenthood Decatur.
Sherry was a stay-at-home mom until her children went to school. She started driving a school bus for Mahomet-Seymour School District and later became the Director of Transportation. Thirteen years later, she left Mahomet-Seymour and went to Blue Ridge, driving special-needs students and later becoming the Director of Transportation. She retired after 12 years at Blue Ridge.
Sherry spent her retirement years traveling with her husband and spending time with her granddaughters, Lily and Jamey. She was a member of Mahomet United Methodist Church.
Sherry leaves her loving husband, Randy; sons, Jon Emerson and Seth (Ramey) Emerson; her precious granddaughters, Lily Emerson and Jamey Slade; four nieces; two nephews; and many great- and great-great-nieces and -nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Ronald and Dean.
Please send donations to the American Heart Association, American Cancer Society or Mahomet United Methodist Church.
Condolences may be offered at owensfuneralhomes.com.