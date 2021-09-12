MONTICELLO — Sharelle J. “Sherry” Wright, 78, of Monticello passed away peacefully at 6:44 a.m. Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at her residence.
Sherry was born March 16, 1943, in Lincoln, the daughter of William “Bud” and Betty J. (Barrow) Sparling. She married Richard L. Wright on Aug. 18, 1961, in Lincoln.
Sherry is survived by loving husband of 60 years, Richard Wright of Monticello; two sons, Jeff (Kathy) Wright and Mike (Cristin McMullen) Wright, both of Monticello; 10 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; a sister, Nancy (Raul) Rodriguez of Arlington Heights; her stepmother, Betty J. Sparling of Lincoln; and two special cousins, Jim (Deb) Hoffert of Decatur and John (Rhonda) Knoles of Mason City.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her stepfather, Luke Wilmert.
Sherry was a former secretary and worked alongside her husband, Richard, at Mackey-Wright Funeral Home.
Sherry was a member of Faith Lutheran Church of Monticello with a very deep devotion to God.
She spent years making numerous quilts to pass along to her sons and grandchildren. She truly enjoyed reading for hours on end and loved every moment spent together with her family.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, at Faith Lutheran Church of Monticello, 1201 Bear Lane, Monticello. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, at Faith Lutheran Church of Monticello. Interment will be in Monticello Township Cemetery. The service will be livestreamed from the church's website, faithmonticello.org.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Faith Lutheran Church of Monticello, 1201 Bear Lane, Monticello, IL 61856, or Carle Hospice, 1813 W. Kirby Ave., Champaign, IL 61821.
