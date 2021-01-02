MONTICELLO — Shirley A. Gentry, 79, of Monticello, formerly of Bement, passed away at 7:45 a.m. Wednesday (Dec. 30, 2020) at Piatt County Nursing Home, Monticello.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family is graciously abiding by the suggestions set forth. Graveside services will be held Monday, Jan. 4, at 11 a.m. at Bement Township Cemetery, Bement. Pastors Ed Cain and Pat Tieman will officiate.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Shirley A. Gentry memorial fund in care of Hinds Funeral Home, Bement.
Shirley was born on Aug. 10, 1941, in Sedgewickville, Mo., a daughter of Clarence J. and Ila M. Bumgardner Whaley. She married William L. Gentry on March 27, 1965, in Missouri, and he passed away on March 5, 1995.
Surviving are two daughters, Gail (Ed) Cain of LaPlace and Barbara (Ken) Waltsgott of Mobile, Ala. Also surviving are four grandchildren, Tad Cain, Ryan Cain, Shelbi Cain and Harry Waltsgott; as well as a great-grandaughter, Mckinlee.
She is also survived by a sister, Laverne Cothren of Doniphan, Mo.
Shirley was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter, Ellen Gentry; brother, Joe Whaley; and sisters, Marie Marc and Margaret Russell.
Shirley loved cooking, canning, baking and gardening and was a very active mom; she was constantly involved with her children's and grandchildren's activities. She worked at the Bement Health Care Center for many years and loved babysitting.
Aaron and Susie Hinds of Hinds Funeral Home, Bement, have the honor to serve the family of Shirley A. Gentry. Please visit our website at hindsfuneralhome.com to offer condolences.