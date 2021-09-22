TUSCOLA — Shirley Hines, 86, of Indianapolis, formerly of Tuscola, passed away peacefully at home Monday (Sept. 20, 2021).
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 24, at the Villa Grove First Christian Church, 701 N. Sycamore St., Villa Grove, with the Rev. Mike Zylstra officiating. Burial will be in Tuscola Township Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the services at the church.
Shirley was born on Oct. 13, 1934, in Cisne, a daughter of the late Orville and Doris (Grove) Young. Shirley graduated from high school in Louisville and set out on her own to meet the world. She moved to Tuscola at age 18 and found employment as a telephone switchboard operator. She also had jobs at Farm Supply, and later in life, she worked as a receptionist at the Tuscola Water Company. In late 1955, she met a young man named Jerry Hines on a blind date, and it was love at first site. They married on June 2, 1956, just seven months after that first date.
Shirley was a lover of music and poetry. She was a fine piano player and enjoyed writing poems as a hobby. Her true passion though was for her family. After seven years of trying to have kids, Shirley and Jerry were strongly considering adopting children. Shortly thereafter, their first child was conceived, and six years later, they were the parents to five children and later to three grandchildren.
Following retirement, she picked up her love of music once again. She joined several local women in forming a “Kitchen Band” and enjoyed performing in many local settings, but particularly loved entertaining nursing home residents. She also attended many local high school and college Show Choir concerts, attending many events led by her son, Scott.
Shirley is survived by her loving husband of 65 years, Jerry; four children, Jeff (Patty) Hines of Carmel, Ind., Scott Hines of Lafayette, Ind., Laura Hines of Biloxi, Miss., and Linda Hines-Werts (Bob) of Homer; and three beloved grandchildren, Alex (fiancée Katie Hessel) Hines of Indianapolis, Annie Hines of Miami, Fla., and Tyler Werts of Champaign.
In addition to her parents, Shirley was preceded in death by her brother, Lovist Young; sister, Neva (Young) Reed; and son, Paul Hines.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a memorial contribution be made in Shirley’s name to the Alzheimer’s Association. Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, Tuscola, is entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at hilligossshraderfh.com.