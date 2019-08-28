DANVILLE — Shirley A. Lipowsky, 85, of Danville, currently of Decatur, left the earth to join her husband in the Lord’s presence at 12:59 a.m. Tuesday (Aug. 27, 2019) at her home.
Shirley was born April 18, 1934, to Albert and Esther Trask Mahoney. She married Thomas “Tom” E. Lipowsky on Jan. 29, 1955, in Tilton. He preceded her in death on Oct. 7, 2016.
Surviving are one son, Michael E. (Tonya) Lipowsky of Decatur; one daughter, Sharen Ramsey of Ridge Farm; four grandchildren, Joshua Stevens, Michael (Denise) Stevens, Anna (Chellie) Stevens and Zachary Ramsey; 11 great-grandchildren, Trent Stevens, Blake Meehan, Christian Newell, Dylan Newell, Liam Stevens-Denae, Gabriel Stevens, Lucas Ramsey, Blake Gurley, Daiishawn Sloan, Dontavius Halliday and Layana Halliday; two sisters, Barb Strako of Iowa and Judy (Pete) Rubis of Missouri; three nephews, Michael Mahoney, Sam Mahoney and David Lipowsky; one niece, Lora Martyn; and many other nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by one brother, Edward “Bones” (Patricia) Mahoney.
Shirley was a homemaker who raised all of the kids in her neighborhood. She was an avid reader who enjoyed bird and squirrel watching and watching game shows. She loved her family and her dog, Sadie Mae. Shirley is glad to have no more pain and no more doctor visits.
Funeral services will be at 12 noon Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at Robison Chapel, Catlin, with Mike Strunga officiating. Burial will be in Danville National Cemetery. Visitation will be 11 to noon Friday at Robison Chapel, Catlin.
