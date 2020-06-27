TUSCOLA — Shirley Ann Reed, 86, of Tuscola passed away at 9:38 p.m. Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Celebration of Life services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, 705 S. Main St., Tuscola, with burial following in Tuscola Township Cemetery.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to the services at the funeral home.
Shirley was born on March 4, 1934, in Frazeysburg, Ohio, the daughter of Otto and Mary Sterrett Lescalleet. She married Jimmy I. Reed on Dec. 1, 1951, in Robinson. He preceded her in death on April 20, 2017.
Survivors include her sons, Randy Reed of Syracuse, N.Y., Rick (Sandi) Reed of Goreville, Johnny (Tereza) Reed of Celebration, Fla., and Scott (Traci) Reed of Tuscola; 14 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her twin sister.
Shirley worked as a nurse’s aide at Jarman Memorial Hospital in Tuscola for several years. She was a member of the Tuscola First Christian Church.
Memorials are suggested to the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation, 2361 Hyland Blvd., Staten Island, NY 10306 or the Gary Sinise Foundation, P.O. Box 368, Woodland Hills, CA 91365.
Online condolences may be shared at hilligossshraderfh.com.