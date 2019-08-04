MATTOON — A memorial service for Shirley Ann Goudie, 87 years young, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at Sadorus United Methodist Church. A light lunch will follow in the fellowship hall, and all are invited.
Mrs. Goudie passed into her savior's loving arms at 4:15 a.m. Sunday, May 5, 2019, in Clearwater, Fla.
She was the daughter of Merle and Rosa Stiff and was born and raised in Mattoon. She married Bill G. Goudie on Aug. 23, 1953, and was a resident of Sadorus and Mahomet for over 50 years. Most recently, she resided in Clearwater, Fla.
Mrs. Goudie was a member of Sadorus United Methodist Church. She and her husband were very pleased to have farmed in the Sadorus area for nearly 50 years. She earned a degree in education from Eastern Illinois University and proceeded to earn a master's degree in education from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. She was a high school teacher for 27 years and also coached softball. She loved to travel.
In addition to being predeceased by her parents and husband, she was preceded by two brothers, Lewis Stiff and Harold Stiff.
She is survived by her three children, James M. Goudie of Mahomet, Judith (Ralph) Ison of Collinsville, Va., and Janice Goudie of Clearwater, Fla.; four grandchildren, Matthew Goudie, Heather Rawley, Katelyn (Kenneth) Fletcher and William Ison; and three great-grandchildren, Ariel Rawley, Ethan Webb and Levi Fletcher. Also surviving is her sister, Barbara Bridges of Mattoon.
The family gratefully suggests that memorial contributions be directed to Sadorus United Methodist Church, 214 W. Church St., Sadorus.