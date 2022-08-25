URBANA — Shirley Bear, 83, of Urbana passed away at 6:21 p.m. Tuesday (Aug. 23, 2022) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, at Freese Funeral Home, 302 E. Grand Ave., St. Joseph. The Rev. Mike Drake will officiate. Burial will be in G.A.R. Cemetery, Homer. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday.
Shirley was born April 21, 1939, in Champaign, the daughter of Earl and Lola (Riley) Miller. She married William "Bud" Bear on March 9, 1962, in Homer. He preceded her in death on Jan. 5, 2018.
She is survived by her children, Denise "Chuck" Bear Brister of Urbana, Theresa Bear of Urbana and Elizabeth (Todd) Boehm of Champaign; six grandchildren, Misha Bear, Rachel (Brian) Vanetti, Rebekka (SJ) Bear Brister, Reanna (Paul Berlocher) Bear Brister, Mara (Michael) Willoughby and Marin Boehm; four great-grandchildren, Carson and Sydnie Wagner and Jayden Mills and Lola Vanetti; one sister, Doris (Dave) Marsh of St. Joseph; and one brother, Floyd (Barb) Miller of Brunswick, Ga.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Rex Mills; grandson, Rex Mills Jr.; brother, Francis (Corky) Miller; and son-in-law, Louis Brister.
Shirley loved spending time with family and her grandchildren, also camping and traveling with her husband. They were able to vist 48 states together.
She enjoyed crafts, knitting, crocheting, reading and family genealogy. Shirley worked for the Housing Authority of Champaign County for over 20 years.
Memorials may be made to the Homer Historical Society. Online condolences may be left at freesefh.com.