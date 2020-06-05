RIDGE FARM — Shirley Anne (Mills) Binkley of Vermilion Grove passed away on Tuesday (June 2, 2020). She was born in Vermilion Grove on Feb. 20, 1933, to Louise and Carl Mills. On Dec. 15, 1952, she married Jerald E. Binkley.
Shirley attended Earlham College as an undergraduate student and then went on to receive a master’s degree in education. She taught fourth grade for many years at Ridge Farm Elementary School.
She was a lifelong member of the Vermilion Grove Friends (Quaker) meeting. She was deeply committed to educating generations about Quakerism and served as a role model, mentor and elder of the meeting throughout her lifetime.
Shirley cherished and was proud of being able to manage the Binkley-Mills Centennial Farm and devoted much of her time and energy to staying up to date on current best practices regarding farming and nature conservancy.
Shirley was an adventurer and traveler. Over the years, she enjoyed many trips with family and friends. She particularly enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren on the Gulf Coast, the Upper Peninsula of Michigan and the Pacific Northwest.
She is survived by her daughter, Annette (Bret) Heim of Mobile, Ala.; son, Jeff (Susan) Binkley of Hancock, Mich.; and daughter, Amy (Loch) Chandler of Scappoose, Ore. Also surviving are grandchildren, Adam Watkins, Josh (Brandi) Binkley, Emma (Paul) Binkley Frantti, Sylvia Binkley, Tavish Chandler and Maizri Chandler; and great-grandchildren, Henry Frantti and Emma-Leigh Binkley.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Louise Mills; her husband, Jerry Binkley; sister, Alice Mills Cornwell; sons, Jerry Carl and Steven Binkley; and great-grandson, Abram Binkley.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Her family was assisted by Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Georgetown, 200 E. West St., Georgetown, IL 61846. Memorial donations may be given in her name to Vermilion Grove Friends Church. Please join her family in sharing memories, photos or record a personal video message to be sent to the family with Send Hugs at www.sunsetfuneralhome.com.