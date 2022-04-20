MANSFIELD — Shirley A. Bowmer, 87, of Mansfield passed away Monday (April 18, 2022) at Farmer City Rehab & Health Care.
Cremation rites have been accorded. Their will be no services. A celebration of life will be at a later date. Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home, Mansfield, is in charge of arrangements.
Shirley was born July 18, 1934, in Rutledge Township, to Virgil L. and Pearl (Abbott) Walters. She married Joe Larry Bowmer on Sept. 20, 1956, in Monticello. He survives.
She is also survived by one brother, Richard Lee Walters.
Shirley was a loving wife, sister and devoted friend who will be deeply missed.